NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Gap Down to $25.43

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.43, but opened at $24.60. NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 3,478 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. Research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

