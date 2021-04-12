Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 1,775,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,378. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

