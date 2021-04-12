NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 452,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 151,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.96. The company had a trading volume of 266,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

