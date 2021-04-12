NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 329.5% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,034 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $135.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

