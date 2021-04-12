NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lessened by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 4.0% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.92. 262,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,690. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

