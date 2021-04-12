Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $108.36 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,101.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.45 or 0.03568027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.74 or 0.00403883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.38 or 0.01123719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00529433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.00431556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.66 or 0.00365474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00032011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,284,190,801 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,690,801 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

