NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.58

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. NIX has a market cap of $28.25 million and $151,216.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.24 or 0.03578493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00411405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.92 or 0.01130310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.00528393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00434862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00366014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00032346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003533 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,010,647 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.