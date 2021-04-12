nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $846,750. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LASR opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.