nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $32.98

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $32.01. nLIGHT shares last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 37 shares.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $846,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 63.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

