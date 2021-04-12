Noir Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Noir has a market capitalization of $753,717.92 and $1,625.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00056900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.95 or 0.00372171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003722 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00016967 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,451,456 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

