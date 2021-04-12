Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.