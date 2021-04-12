Nord Finance (NORD) Price Hits $8.39

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00013982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00274172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.01 or 0.00716653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.91 or 1.00068865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.00959262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,220 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

