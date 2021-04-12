Nord/LB Reiterates €88.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €69.60 ($81.88). The stock had a trading volume of 61,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.21. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

