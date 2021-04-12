Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.33. 807,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

