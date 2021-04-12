Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) to Hold

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $109.50 on Monday. Qt Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

