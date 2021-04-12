Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $272.06. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $278.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

