Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 381,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,485,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.71% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $238.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average of $212.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,091 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

