Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 144,457 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,207,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Alleghany as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 662.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $660.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $434.53 and a 12 month high of $669.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.