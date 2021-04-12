Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,531,014 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,531,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,930,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.95% of A. O. Smith as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $289,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.27 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.