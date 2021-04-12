Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 5,248,859 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,248,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,113,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Shaw Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

