Norges Bank Buys New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 962,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,258,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.89% of The Toro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

