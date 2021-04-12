Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,339,337 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,339,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,803,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Smartsheet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $27,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 260,475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $577,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,766 shares of company stock worth $23,919,931 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

