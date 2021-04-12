Norges Bank Buys Shares of 527,584 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 527,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $82,398,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $171.63 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $171.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

