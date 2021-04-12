Norges Bank Buys Shares of 901,762 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,104,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $129,811,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,586,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

