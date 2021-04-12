Norges Bank Invests $85.09 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 661,004 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,091,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $104.07 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.