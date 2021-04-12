Norges Bank Invests $85.99 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,991,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Entergy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $101.14 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

