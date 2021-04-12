Norges Bank Invests $86.87 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,946,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,871,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

