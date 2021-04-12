Norges Bank Invests $88.06 Million in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,064,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.69% of Elastic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,802,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC opened at $123.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63. Elastic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.