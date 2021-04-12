Norges Bank Invests $89.73 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,296,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,728,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.47% of Rollins as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after buying an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after buying an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.43 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

