Norges Bank Invests $89.96 Million in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,237,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,964,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Newell Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 792,621 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

