Norges Bank Invests $92.47 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,486,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,467,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $66.84.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

