Norges Bank Invests $92.68 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,386,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,675,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

