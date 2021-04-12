Norges Bank Makes New $83.55 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,462,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,547,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Gentex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 31.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 539.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 63,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

