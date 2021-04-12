Norges Bank Makes New $91.35 Million Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 784,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,348,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of Allegion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

