Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 639,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,234,000. Norges Bank owned 0.78% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. White Square Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $156.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.06.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,584.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $2,907,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,495 shares of company stock worth $26,909,941 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.