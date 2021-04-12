Norges Bank Makes New Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,215,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.75% of CRISPR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $115.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

