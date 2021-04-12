Norges Bank Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,506,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $1,256,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $132.76 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.54.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.