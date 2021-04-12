Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,892,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.33% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

LBRDA opened at $143.54 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

