Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,937,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,548,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP opened at $50.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.