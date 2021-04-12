Norges Bank Makes New Investment in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,568,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,482,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.35% of TELUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,564 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,224,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,466,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.