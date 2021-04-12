Norges Bank Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,363,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,303,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of VEREIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of VER opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

