Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,507,000. Norges Bank owned 1.35% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

