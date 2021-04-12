Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 421,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,850,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.77% of Repligen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $206.10 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

