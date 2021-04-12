Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 689,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,850,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of Woodward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.40. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

