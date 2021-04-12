Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 643,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,725,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Assurant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

