Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 515,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,203,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $164.79 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,280. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

