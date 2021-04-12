Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,586,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,143,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.17% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on USFD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

