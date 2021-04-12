Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 177,421 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,532,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,366,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $634.32 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.04. The stock has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

