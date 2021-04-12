Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 6,500,000 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,605,000. Norges Bank owned 11.50% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADV has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye acquired 2,582 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,847.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at $282,722.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 20,468 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $223,919.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,919.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,544.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

