Norges Bank Takes $84.39 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,409,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,389,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.06 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

